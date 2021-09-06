CCLA Investment Management Ltd Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,116 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.3% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $108,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $165,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,971 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Stryker by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 889 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in Stryker by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.70.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $276.65. The stock had a trading volume of 648,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.82 and a 200 day moving average of $255.38. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $194.64 and a twelve month high of $280.27.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

