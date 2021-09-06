Analysts Set Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Target Price at $3.85

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Beacon Securities lowered Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Desjardins started coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS:MGDPF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.71. 81,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,214. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

