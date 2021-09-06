Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target Increased to GBX 285 by Analysts at Barclays

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the grocer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 289.60 ($3.78). 909,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,177. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 271.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 212.64. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 294.90 ($3.85). The stock has a market cap of £7.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.