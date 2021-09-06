Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $55.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Replimune Group news, insider Robert Coffin sold 14,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $587,106.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,806,320 shares in the company, valued at $72,325,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 878,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,940,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,411 shares of company stock worth $5,256,028. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REPL remained flat at $$32.94 during trading on Friday. 7,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 30.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.50. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

