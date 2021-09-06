Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,900 by Analysts at Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HIK stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,595 ($33.90). The company had a trading volume of 72,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,089. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 2,158 ($28.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,768 ($36.16). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The firm has a market cap of £6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,569.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,429.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.