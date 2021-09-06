Honest 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,329.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Honest has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $23,329.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00066274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.77 or 0.00154496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00212562 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.34 or 0.07517199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.21 or 1.00004746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.00964656 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

