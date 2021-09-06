Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,800 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 4.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned approximately 0.85% of Fiserv worth $605,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,908,734,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after buying an additional 203,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after buying an additional 33,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.66. 2,429,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,406,782. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

