Full18 Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 57,695 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

Shares of USB opened at $56.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

