The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,224 shares during the period. The Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $105,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,646,000 after buying an additional 175,368 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 122,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 57,063 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

IPG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.30. 2,267,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,985,543. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

