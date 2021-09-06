Commerce Bank Has $81.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $81,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $52.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,949,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.71. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

