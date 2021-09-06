Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,691 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $149.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at $435,307,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,611,980 shares of company stock worth $3,588,747,347. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

