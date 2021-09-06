Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.42 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,461.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,319.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.