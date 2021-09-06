NTV Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.