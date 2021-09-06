GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GreenTree Hospitality Group.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GHG shares. TheStreet downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 71.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $887.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

