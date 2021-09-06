Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.500-$12.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.95 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.00. 383,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,335. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.05. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $85,447.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 622 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $56,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 311,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,396,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,777 shares of company stock valued at $448,396 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

