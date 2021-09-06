Navellier & Associates Inc Takes $11.75 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,746,000. Trane Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock valued at $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.94. 20,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,248. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.58 and its 200-day moving average is $180.12. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $115.28 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

