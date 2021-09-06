JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes $494,000 Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694,249 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,042,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,233,000 after acquiring an additional 632,192 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $89,281,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,766 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,376,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,093,361. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.72.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

