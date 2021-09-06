Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,428,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 1.10% of AerCap worth $73,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.96. 527,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,682. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

