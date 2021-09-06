Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $35,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 111.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE WTM traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $1,124.10. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,131.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $752.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

