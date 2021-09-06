Commerce Bank Raises Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,633,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Commerce Bancshares comprises approximately 3.5% of Commerce Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Commerce Bank owned approximately 5.67% of Commerce Bancshares worth $494,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

CBSH traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.53. 5,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,685. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.