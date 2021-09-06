Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $56.21 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,232,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 771,216 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $56,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3,242.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Mucci acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 804,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.