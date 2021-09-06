Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 148,070 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,524,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,070 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Bausch Health Companies worth $44,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE BHC traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.33. 104,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,887. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,271.62% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

In related news, Director Schutter Richard U. De acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.