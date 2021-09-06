EMC Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 1,696.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in The Pennant Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ PNTG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.78. 1,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $901.34 million, a PE ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,843,135.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

