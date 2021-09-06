Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZPN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

AZPN remained flat at $$130.92 during midday trading on Monday. 4,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,026. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.64. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

