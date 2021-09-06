Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE C traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,021. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

