Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $142.87 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,017 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Target comprises 5.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Target worth $142,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,678,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Target by 619.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Target by 3,162.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 750,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,574,000 after buying an additional 727,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 269.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 988,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $195,707,000 after buying an additional 720,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.31. 3,352,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.13 and a 200 day moving average of $223.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.