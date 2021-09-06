Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $591.20

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 591.20 ($7.72) and last traded at GBX 590.40 ($7.71), with a volume of 825074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 581 ($7.59).

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 544.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 839.10. The firm has a market cap of £10.98 billion and a PE ratio of 42.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 77,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($7.32), for a total value of £431,603.20 ($563,892.34).

About Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

