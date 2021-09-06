Bellevue Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,896,379,000 after buying an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,387,000 after buying an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 billion, a PE ratio of -88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

