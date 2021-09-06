ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.91.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,287 shares of company stock worth $6,589,169 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST traded up $1.58 on Monday, reaching $462.55. 1,303,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,294,976. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $463.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

