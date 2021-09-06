Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,800 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $124,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.36. 603,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,226. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $109.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

