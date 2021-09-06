Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 112,837 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112,837 shares during the quarter. UGI comprises about 1.4% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned 1.09% of UGI worth $105,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 4.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 77,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 127,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.88. 332,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.