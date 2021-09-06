ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 38,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,252,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.15. 456,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,331. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $304.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

