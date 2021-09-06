ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 206,235 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 206,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,888 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 149.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.09. 3,349,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,569 shares of company stock worth $37,866,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.