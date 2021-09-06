Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Lowered by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,009 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 2.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $20,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $1,554.25 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,513.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,314.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24, a PEG ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

