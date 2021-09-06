Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

