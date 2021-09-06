Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 204 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,736,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,890,678,000 after acquiring an additional 271,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Linde by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after buying an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock opened at $313.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $316.29. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.31 and its 200 day moving average is $288.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.