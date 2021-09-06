Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,038 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.3% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.51. 13,472,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,675,873. The company has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

