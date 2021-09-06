Zeepin Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last week, Zeepin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a total market cap of $642,805.69 and approximately $48,333.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00153417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.00216266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.66 or 0.07475094 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,775.63 or 1.00249066 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $497.50 or 0.00963266 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.