Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE PFE remained flat at $$46.84 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,834,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

