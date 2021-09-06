Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $361.35 on Top Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $361.35 or 0.00699653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $159,008.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

