Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $4.46 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,990 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,466,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,258,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

