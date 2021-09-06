PancakeSwap Achieves Market Cap of $5.44 Billion (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $5.44 billion and approximately $438.42 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.90 or 0.00048216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00069625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00148389 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.39 or 0.00796543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 218,446,106 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

