Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPX stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,881. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $137.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.05.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

