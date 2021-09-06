Full18 Capital LLC Sells 42,976 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Full18 Capital LLC cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,976 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up approximately 1.8% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $8,707,590.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,073 shares of company stock valued at $46,279,480. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $157.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.90. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.