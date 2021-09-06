Findlay Park Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 266.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,307,098 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Fortive were worth $125,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after acquiring an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after acquiring an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 12.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after acquiring an additional 607,975 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.50. 129,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

