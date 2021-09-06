Findlay Park Partners LLP Cuts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 532,139 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $82,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $163.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.46. The firm has a market cap of $258.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

