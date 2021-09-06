Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $38.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 749,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,040 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 4.5% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $38,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 345,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,391. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.28.

