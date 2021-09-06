Bp Plc Lowers Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bp Plc reduced its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,207 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $923,261,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 849.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 756,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,622,000 after buying an additional 676,672 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after buying an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 524,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.02. 4,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,598. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.85. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.01 and a 1 year high of $236.81. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LHCG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.