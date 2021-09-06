Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,418 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,176 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.05. 985,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

