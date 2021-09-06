JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,573,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $1,219,075.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,297 shares of company stock worth $23,297,572 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.46. The stock had a trading volume of 321,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,134. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $209.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.43 and a 200 day moving average of $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

